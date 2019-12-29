Loopring (LRC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Loopring token can now be bought for $0.0217 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including Binance, OTCBTC, Bittrex and Ethfinex. Loopring has a total market cap of $20.20 million and $1.63 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00190483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.01352159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00124554 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring’s launch date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,705,681 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Upbit, DragonEX, OKEx, YoBit, Gate.io, Tokenomy, CoinExchange, AirSwap, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Binance, Bithumb, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.