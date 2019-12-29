LTO Network Market Cap Hits $8.30 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One LTO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000596 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. LTO Network has a market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $608,661.00 worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00193374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.67 or 0.01342724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00123770 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LTO Network Token Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,403,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,425,838 tokens. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

LTO Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

