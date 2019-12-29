Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

LK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,180,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the second quarter valued at $2,234,000.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.