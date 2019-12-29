Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $230.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,608. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

