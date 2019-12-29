Luna Coin Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 29th. Luna Coin has a market capitalization of $22,573.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.94 or 0.01351867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025484 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00123624 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Luna Coin

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Luna Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

