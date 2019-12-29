LUNA (LUNA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $597,757.00

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. LUNA has a total market cap of $87.78 million and approximately $597,757.00 worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUNA has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004100 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrue, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00190612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.01321705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025198 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GOPAX, Coinone, Bitrue, Upbit, Bittrex and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

