LUNA Market Cap Hits $88.64 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00004134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, KuCoin, Coinone and GDAC. LUNA has a market capitalization of $88.64 million and $48.83 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00192861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.43 or 0.01347752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00124659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinone, KuCoin and Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

