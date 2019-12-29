Lunes (LUNES) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,381.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $335,392.00 and $5,381.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

