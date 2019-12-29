Lunyr Market Capitalization Reaches $1.90 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Lunyr has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lunyr has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00011128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00190691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.01312012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00125961 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025085 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Huobi, BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

