Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 403,100 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the November 28th total of 368,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 30.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lydall during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lydall by 44.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $20.52 on Friday. Lydall has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.77 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

