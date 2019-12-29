LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) will announce $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $9.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $11.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. PFG Advisors raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 37,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,574. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

