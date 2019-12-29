Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.65% of Macatawa Bank worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 719.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 8.9% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $382.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 32.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

