Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $29.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00189746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.01347270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025321 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00124687 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

