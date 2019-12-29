Magi Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Magi has a total market cap of $205,644.00 and $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Magi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Magi Profile

Magi (XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,338,597 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

