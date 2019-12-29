Magi (XMG) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Magi has a market capitalization of $205,481.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Magi has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Magi Profile

Magi is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,338,048 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org.

Buying and Selling Magi

Magi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

