Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $175,786.00 and approximately $2,303.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maincoin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.55 or 0.05931742 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029905 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

