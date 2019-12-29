Maincoin (MNC) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $171,261.00 and approximately $2,385.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.76 or 0.06077754 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036249 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001884 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

