Maker Market Capitalization Tops $432.23 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $432.23 or 0.05860041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $432.23 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029891 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035631 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bancor Network, BitMart, IDEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, DDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, GOPAX and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

