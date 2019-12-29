Maker Price Hits $445.73 on Major Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Gate.io, OKEx and GOPAX. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market capitalization of $445.73 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Maker

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Radar Relay, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinMex, IDEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

