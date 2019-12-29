Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $162.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 63.78% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,648,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

