Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup cut Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, OTR Global cut Manitowoc from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $30,401,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 591.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 509,025 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 62.9% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 205.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 186,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.