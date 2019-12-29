Manna (MANNA) Market Capitalization Hits $227,847.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 62.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Manna has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market cap of $227,847.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002108 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000339 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,357.54 or 0.98395962 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Manna

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,588,534 coins and its circulating supply is 567,316,093 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

