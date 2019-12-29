Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.39.

MRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.