Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 133,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,136.50.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,188.84, for a total value of $297,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,269,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.92, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,864,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $6,347,325 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Markel by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Markel by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Markel by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,122.35. The company had a trading volume of 25,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,131.91. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,216.47.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $13.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.55 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel will post 40.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

