Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Short Interest Update

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

NYSE:VAC opened at $130.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $66.94 and a 52 week high of $131.27.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James H. Iv Hunter sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $1,587,013.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,220.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,628,075. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after purchasing an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6,873.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 244,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,556,000 after purchasing an additional 240,848 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 85.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 100,049 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth $7,119,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $6,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.