MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Down 13.7% This Week

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $28,743.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MarteXcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarteXcoin alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024170 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008681 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,849,550 coins. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarteXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarteXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarteXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.