Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Masonite International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,341. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $552.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on Masonite International from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.