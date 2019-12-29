MassGrid Trading Up 21.5% Over Last Week (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. MassGrid has a market cap of $1.03 million and $471.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,444.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01824590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.38 or 0.02876789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00588903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00630136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062535 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00392887 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,404,967 coins and its circulating supply is 75,913,667 coins. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ChaoEX and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.