Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $120,927.00 and $27,931.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.04 or 0.01789021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00061834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004815 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Token Profile

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.