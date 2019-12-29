Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Mastercraft Boat worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley cut their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.