Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Short Interest Update

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 26,750,000 shares. Approximately 22.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,570. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 149.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 27.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

