Matchpool Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Matchpool token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 7% against the dollar. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $125,093.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00189161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.01296688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00125404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

