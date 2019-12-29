Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.98 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, CFO Keith A. Kucinski acquired 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $112,455.00. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

