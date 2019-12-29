Maverick Chain Reaches Market Cap of $326,052.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a total market cap of $326,052.00 and approximately $3,581.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

