Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $407,929.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 29th. Max Property Group has a market cap of $407,929.00 and $71,219.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031346 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000762 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003903 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000698 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001331 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

