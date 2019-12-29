Max Property Group Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $407,699.00 and $77,410.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

999 (999) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032477 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000708 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003882 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00001333 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000666 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.