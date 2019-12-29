Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Update

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 28th total of 5,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.54. The company had a trading volume of 808,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.05. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $47.83 and a one year high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $346,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $804,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 387,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 225,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MXIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

