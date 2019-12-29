Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.00. Mcdonald’s posted earnings of $1.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.83 per share, with a total value of $484,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,235. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 14,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $198.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The company has a market cap of $148.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46. Mcdonald’s has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

