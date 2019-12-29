McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 28th total of 394,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company had a trading volume of 56,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,857. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, VP David M. Whitney sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $42,098.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.42, for a total transaction of $306,089.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,721.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $954,289. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

