MCO Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MCO token can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00054634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cashierest, Liqui and HitBTC. MCO has a total market capitalization of $64.63 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MCO has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.63 or 0.06003506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029893 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN, Huobi, ABCC, Bittrex, OKEx, Upbit, Livecoin, Liqui, YoBit, EXX, Coinnest, Coinrail, Cashierest, DDEX, Bit-Z, BigONE and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.