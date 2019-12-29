Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,250,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 874,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.66. 929,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,348. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.48.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

