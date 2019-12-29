MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.24 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, Gate.io, Coinrail and CPDAX. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market cap of $11.24 million and $108,683.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.20 or 0.06101383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029896 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001861 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DEx.top, Coinrail, Kryptono, Gate.io, IDEX, CPDAX, Coinsuper, Cashierest and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

