MediBloc [QRC20] Market Capitalization Tops $12.28 Million (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 29th. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.01824611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.24 or 0.02868165 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00584932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00626389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00062715 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00395280 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

