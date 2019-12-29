MedicCoin Market Cap Achieves $56,857.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $56,857.00 and approximately $2,309.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MedicCoin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

