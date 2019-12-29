Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) Short Interest Up 8.4% in December

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Medley Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medley Management by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Medley Management during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medley Management by 611.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medley Management by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 32,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,062. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Medley Management has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.99.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

