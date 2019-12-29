MEET.ONE 24 Hour Volume Hits $393,484.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE and Gate.io. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $393,484.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00191116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.01348144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123673 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

