Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market cap of $54,295.00 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00589837 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009636 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000227 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,377,119 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.