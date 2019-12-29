Memetic / PepeCoin Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $243,044.00 and $24.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

