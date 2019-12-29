MenaPay (MPAY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $409,186.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, Hanbitco and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

