Menlo One Market Capitalization Tops $163,904.00 (ONE)

Menlo One (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. In the last seven days, Menlo One has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar. Menlo One has a market cap of $163,904.00 and approximately $136.00 worth of Menlo One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Menlo One token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Menlo One

Menlo One’s genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Menlo One’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,404,658 tokens. Menlo One’s official Twitter account is @menloone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Menlo One is www.menlo.one. Menlo One’s official message board is medium.com/menlo-one. The Reddit community for Menlo One is /r/menloone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Menlo One

Menlo One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Menlo One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Menlo One should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Menlo One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

